President Biden says he will run again in 2024 -NBC
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 18:21 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he plans to run for president in 2024 but was not prepared to announce it yet.
"I plan on running ... but we're not prepared to announce it yet," Biden said in an interview with NBC's "Today" show before the White House Easter Egg Roll.
