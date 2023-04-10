Amit Shah to address election rally in Goa on April 16
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting at Ponda town in South Goa on April 16 as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the next year's Lok Sabha elections, state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Monday.
Shah, a former BJP president, will arrive in Goa from adjoining Maharashtra and address the meeting in Ponda town as part of the saffron outfit's campaign for the 2024 general polls, he said.
Tanavade was talking to reporters after a meeting of the state BJP core committee which took stock of preparations for the poll rally. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, a core committee member, attended the meet.
The BJP leader said the ruling party is also gearing up for polls to Sankhalim (North Goa) and Ponda municipal councils in May.
Though the municipal council elections will not be contested on party lines, the BJP will extend its support to candidates, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congress leaders in Andaman and Nicobar islands protest Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha
Congress' Rajasthan chief calls Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha 'murder of democracy'
JKPCC holds Sankalp Satyagraha against Rahul’s disqualification from Lok Sabha
I am happy that a grand memorial has been built at the place where 200 people were massacred by Razakars: Amit Shah after inaugurating Gorata memorial in K'taka.
Due to its appeasement politics, Cong never remembered those who sacrificed their lives for Hyderabad's liberation. Amit Shah in Karnataka.