Blinken to travel to UK, Ireland, Vietnam, Japan this week -State Dept

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to travel this week to the United Kingdom, Ireland, Vietnam, and Japan, the State Department said on Monday.

In Hanoi, Blinken will hold talks with Vietnamese officials and celebrate the 10th anniversary of the two countries' Comprehensive Partnership, it said.

He also will attend the G7 foreign ministers meeting in Japan after accompanying President Joe Biden on his trip to the United Kingdom and Ireland from April 11-14.

