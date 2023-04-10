Rahul must clarify Ghulam Nabi Azad's charge about his ties with 'undesirable businessmen': BJP

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said Rahul Gandhi must respond to the "serious charge" made by former Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad that he has alleged ties with ''undesirable businessmen''.

Prasad, a former Union minister, also sought to know if Gandhi was trying to "weaken" the country at the behest of "anti-India businessmen".

''Ghulam Nabi Azad has made a serious allegation that whenever Rahul Gandhi goes on a foreign tour, he meets many unwanted businessmen," Prasad told reporters here.

''Who are these unwanted traders and what are their interests? Is Rahul Gandhi trying to weaken India at the behest of anti-India businessmen and working against Modi ji (PM Narendra Modi)?'' he said.

In a recent interview with Malayalam News channel Asianet News, Azad, referring to the Gandhi family, said, ''The entire family has associations with businessmen, including him (Rahul). I can give you 10 examples of where he would go even outside the country, to meet people who are undesirable businessmen.'' Prasad also wondered why Gandhi is maintaining a "stoic silence" over the alleged involvement of Congress leaders in "a number of scams".

"Revelations made by Azad are serious in nature... Rahul Gandhi needs to clarify," the senior BJP leader said.

The BJP wants to know how the National Herald Trust was converted into a "family trust by the Gandhi family", he said.

Referring to Gandhi, Prasad said the person who is out on bail in the National Herald case and is currently facing trial is levelling baseless allegations.

On Gandhi's repeated attacks on the Narendra Modi government over the Adani issue, Prasad asserted that the group has made heavy investments in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Kerala, states ruled by non-BJP parties.

During the UPA rule, the Adani group had made investments in New Zealand and Australia, the BJP leader said.

The Congress regime was marred by corruption in AgustaWestland, 2G spectrum allocation, Commonwealth Games, besides coal and Adarsh Housing scams, he alleged.

