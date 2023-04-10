Women empowerment central to PM Modi's policies: U’khand CM Dhami

Left Menu

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister to change the axis of the countrys political agenda by keeping womens empowerment at the centre of all his policies.He hailed the prime minister for putting women in the forefront of the countrys development journey by giving them financial inclusion, social security, better healthcare services and education besides encouraging entrepreneurship among them.Things being done under the leadership of Narendra Modi in the country present the picture of a new India in which women have been put in the forefront of its development journey.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 10-04-2023 19:39 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 19:39 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister to change the axis of the country's political agenda by keeping women's empowerment at the centre of all his policies.

He hailed the prime minister for putting women in the forefront of the country's development journey by giving them financial inclusion, social security, better healthcare services and education besides encouraging entrepreneurship among them.

"Things being done under the leadership of Narendra Modi in the country present the picture of a new India in which women have been put in the forefront of its development journey. Their empowerment has been a priority in all his policies,'' Dhami said addressing the working committee meeting of Pradesh BJP Mahila Morcha at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh.

''If any prime minister in independent India has changed the axis of the country's political agenda, it is Narendra Modi,'' he said.

Dhami gave the credit to the prime minister for making the practice of 'triple talaq' illegal and putting an end to the suffering of Muslim women.

"If any prime minister understood the pain of women, it is Narendra Modi,'' Dhami said.

The chief minister also made a mention of his government giving 30 per cent horizontal reservation to domicile women of Uttarakhand in government jobs.

"We have a number of achievements and schemes meant for women and taking them to each and every sister is the responsibility of the Mahila Morcha. If energetic Mahila Morcha workers go from door to door, then people's faith in us will become stronger,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

