Received threat calls, claims SAD leader Majithia

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday alleged that he had received several threat calls and claimed that nothing happened in the matter despite bringing it to the Punjab Police chiefs notice.Majithia also attacked the states AAP government over law and order and alleged that it had reached an all-time low.I have also received seven to eight threat calls.

PTI | Mohali | Updated: 10-04-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 19:44 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday alleged that he had received several threat calls and claimed that nothing happened in the matter despite bringing it to the Punjab Police chief's notice.

Majithia also attacked the state's AAP government over law and order and alleged that it had reached an ''all-time low''.

''I have also received seven to eight threat calls. I handed over classified information regarding this to the DGP (Director General of Police) but no action has been taken till now,'' Majithia said here.

''It seems I have been left to my own fate. If this can happen to me, I shudder to think about the fate of the common man,'' he said and added that he never made public information about receiving threat calls. The Shiromani Akali Dal leader also claimed that this was the reason behind top industrialists choosing to pay up rather than reporting extortion calls to the police.

Majithia, a former Punjab minister, said DGP Gaurav Yadav on Monday claimed in Amritsar that all was well. ''But the factual position belies this claim. Section 144 has been imposed in many parts of the state. The common man is insecure. Communal disharmony is at an all-time high,'' he alleged.

