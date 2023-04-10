Left Menu

Khattar distributes artificial limbs, wheelchairs to Persons With Disabilities

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-04-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 19:45 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday distributed artificial limbs and wheelchairs to Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

Addressing the people at an event in Panipat, the chief minister said several steps have been taken by the state government to provide every possible help to the PWDs.

He said apart from increasing the budget for the welfare of PWDs, the government has also distributed artificial aids worth about Rs 8 crore to PWDs in the last eight years. In addition, Rs 44 crore has also been made available to various NGOs, he said.

He further said the present government is also bearing all the expenses of 15 centres being run by the Red Cross for PWDs.

Haryana's Paralympian Deepa Malik is an inspiration for all as she has brought laurels to the state by winning a medal in Paralympics, an official statement quoting Khattar said.

The chief minister said the government also runs 45 Bal Ashrams, in which provision has been made for the education of orphans till the age of 18 years.

The event in Panipat was jointly organized by Bharat Vikas Parishad and the Jain community.

He lauded the Bharat Vikas Parishad, a non-political, socio-cultural voluntary organisation, and Jain community for making pivotal contributions to the upliftment of PWDs.

Rajya Sabha MP, Krishan Lal Panwar, BJP MLAs from Panipat Mahipal Dhanda and Pramod Vij were among those present in the event.

