Egypt's foreign minister to visit Turkey this week -Turkish FM

Egypt's foreign minister Sameh Shoukry will travel to Turkey this week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

"Shoukry will visit Turkey, most probably this week. We will announce the visit on Wednesday," Cavusoglu said in a live interview on private broadcaster A Haber.

