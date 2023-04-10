BJP to gherao Jharkhand secretariat on Tuesday

The BJP will gherao the Jharkhand secretariat on Tuesday to protest against the Hemant Soren government's failure to tackle "unemployment, corruption and deteriorating law and order" in the state, a senior party leader said.

Thousands of workers of the saffron party from across Jharkhand will assemble at Prabhat Tara ground of the city and march towards the state secretariat building at around 11 am, BJP state president Deepak Prakash said on Monday.

The ruling JMM has, however, termed BJP's proposed protest as a ''political gimmick''.

Ranchi administration has deployed additional security forces and put up barricades at strategic locations of the city in order to maintain law and order and smooth movement of vehicles, an official said.

''Even though BJP workers are being stopped by the administration in many places, this will be one of the biggest events so far," Prakash claimed before the media here.

The BJP leader said the party has selected the state secretariat as it is the place where the chief minister takes "wrong decisions and bureaucrats follow them''.

He claimed that Jharkhand's unemployment rate is 14.3 per cent, which is double the figure of national average of 7.20 per cent.

The coalition government of JMM, Congress and RJD had promised five lakh jobs every year in the election manifesto but it has provided only 537 jobs in the past three years, Prakash claimed.

Altogether 3.27 lakh government posts are vacant but the Hemant Soren government has no intention to provide jobs to the youths of the state, who are forced to migrate to other places for employment, he said.

Alleging that the appointing people got delayed due to obstacles created by the opposition, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said his government has initiated the recruitment process.

In a Twitter post, he said, "The recruitment process has started. Yes, it is a fact that there was a delay in this due to anti-Jharkhand thinking of the opposition and the difficulties created by them. Ways have been opened for the hardworking youths of our state." The state BJP chief also alleged that the law and order situation has deteriorated in the state.

"As many as 1,34,742 cases of criminal offences have been registered during the regime of Hemant Soren government. Corruption is at its peak, as the government itself indulges in corruption,'' Prakash claimed.

Terming the proposed agitation by the BJP as a ''political gimmick'', JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said, "We are not taking it seriously, as this is just a political stunt of the BJP. People of the state know them (BJP) well," he told PTI.

