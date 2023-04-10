Left Menu

Ajit Pawar condemns use of unsavoury words by Maha politcians

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-04-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 20:45 IST
Maharashtra Leader of Opposition and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Monday condemned the use of unsavoury words such as ''worthless'' and ''kartoos'' (bullet) in politics and said people should follow the path shown by former chief ministers Yashwantrao Chavan, Vasantdada Patil and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Ajit Pawar's comment has come as an apparent jibe against former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray who dubbed Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as ''worthless'' and the latter's reaction that he was ''kartoos'' (bullet), which will not bow down, but pierce.

''People don't understand what to say when they get a mike their hand...We inherited good thoughts and values from former chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan, who laid the foundation for a cultured Maharashtra during the Samyukta Maharashtra movement,'' the NCP leader said at an event in Satara.

He exhorted people to follow the paths shown by former chief ministers Chavan, Vasantdada Patil, Vasantrao Naik and Sharad Pawar.

''Today, all unwanted things are happening in the state. We did some work (when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power), but now the work has been stalled,'' Ajit Pawar said.

