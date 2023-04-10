Left Menu

National party status to AAP in such a short time a miracle, it brings huge responsibility: Kejriwal

It is nothing less than a miracle for AAP to get the national party status in such a short time, its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said after the Election Commission granted the recognition to it on Monday.Kejriwal credited people for the recognition and sought blessings from God to enable his party fulfil their expectations.Soon after the Election Commissions announcement, he tweeted in Hindi, National party in such a short time

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 21:06 IST
National party status to AAP in such a short time a miracle, it brings huge responsibility: Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

It is nothing less than a ''miracle'' for AAP to get the national party status in such a short time, its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said after the Election Commission granted the recognition to it on Monday.

Kejriwal credited people for the recognition and sought blessings from God to enable his party fulfil their expectations.

Soon after the Election Commission's announcement, he tweeted in Hindi, ''National party in such a short time? This is nothing less than a miracle. Many congratulations to all.'' ''Crores of people of the country have brought us here. People expect a lot from us. Today people have given us a huge responsibility," he said and sought blessings from God so the party fulfils this responsibility well.

Formed in November 2012, the Aam Aadmi Party has got national party status in just 10 years.

The party is currently in power in Delhi and Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

 United States
3
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
4
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023