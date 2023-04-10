Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 10-04-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 21:10 IST
HP: BJP accuses Cong of enrolling fake voters for civic polls, seeks SEC’s intervention
Himachal BJP on Monday accused the ruling Congress party of enrolling fake voters to win the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections and sought the state election commissioner's intervention In a memorandum submitted to the State Election Commissioner (SEC) on behalf of the party, the state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap and former minister Sukh Ram Chowdhary alleged that the Congress leaders are trying to enrol fake voters on a single address.

An incident of enrolling 18 to 20 bogus votes under one address has come to notice in Benmur ward while Congress leaders in Bhatta- Kufar ward have also registered fake voters in bulk. Similar complaints are pouring in from other wards as well, the BJP memorandum stated.

Elections in 34 wards of the SMC will be held on May 2 and the results will be declared on May 4, as per the Himachal Pradesh state election commission.

Seeking SEC's intervention to ensure free and fair elections, Kashyap said the Congress has stooped so low that it is trying to use all means to win the civic polls.

The BJP leaders also claimed that the party's requests to register the new eligible voters were not being entertained and urged the Commission not to recognize the bogus votes being made by Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

