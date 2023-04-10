Following are the top stories at 2100 hrs: NATION DEL69 SHAH-LDALL ARUNACHAL **** No one can encroach even an ''inch of our land'', says Amit Shah at village on China border in Arunachal Pradesh Kibithoo (Arunachal Pradesh): In a clear message to China from this border village in Arunachal Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said no one can dare cast an evil eye on India's territorial integrity and encroach even an ''inch of our land.'' By Achinta Borah **** DEL57 EC-NATIONAL PARTY **** EC grants national party status to AAP; Trinamool, NCP, CPI lose tag New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday recognised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a national party and withdrew the national party status of the All India Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI). **** DEL47 COVID-LD MOCK DRILL **** Nationwide Covid mock drill at hospitals to take stock of preparedness; Mandaviya visits RML Hospital New Delhi: Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, mock drills to take stock of hospital preparedness were held in several public and private facilities across the country on Monday, with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visiting the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here to review the measures taken to combat the disease. **** DEL58 LD AZAD-REAX **** Rahul Gandhi has ties with 'undesirable business', alleges Ghulam Nabi Azad; BJP asks Rahul to clarify; Cong attacks Azad New Delhi: Former Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad's allegation that Rahul Gandhi has ties with ''undesirable businessmen'' triggered a political row on Monday with the BJP asking Gandhi to clarify the ''serious charge'' made against him. **** DEL52 INDIA-UKRAINE-DZHAPAROVA **** Important to have India on board: Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister New Delhi: India is a global leader and can help in addressing key global challenges and promoting peace, Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova said on Monday and invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to Russian President Vladimir Putin in September last year that 'today's era is not of war'. **** MDS13 TN-GUV-2NDLD-ONLINE GAMBLING **** TN Governor gives assent to Bill banning online gambling, CM says law will come into force with immediate effect Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has given his assent to a Bill banning online gambling which was adopted in March by the state Assembly for a second time, official sources said on Monday. **** DEL70 AVI-LDALL AIR INDIA **** AI deboards unruly passenger after he causes physical harm to 2 women cabin crew onboard Delhi-London flight New Delhi: Air India on Monday morning deboarded a 25-year-old male passenger, who caused physical harm to two female cabin crew members by allegedly hitting them onboard a Delhi-London flight, which returned to the national capital around three hours after departure. **** DEL61 RAHUL-SCINDIA **** Clear that you are now limited to being a troll: Scindia to Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday accused Rahul Gandhi of being a ''troll'' after he sought to link him with the Adani row, and asked the Congress leader to answer three questions posed to him instead of levelling ''unfounded'' allegation and diverting people's attention from main issues. **** BOM31 MH-VIRUS-BMC-LD MASKS **** COVID-19: Masks must in Mumbai civic hospitals; elderly advised face coverings in crowded places Mumbai: Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the use of face masks has been made mandatory for employees, patients and visitors in all civic-run hospitals in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday as it reviewed preparedness to deal with rising infections, especially availability of medical oxygen and medicines. **** DEL43 INDIA-MONSOON-SKYMET **** India may witness below-normal monsoon rains, drought: Skymet Weather New Delhi: India is likely to experience below-normal monsoon rainfall this year, with a 20 per cent chance of drought due to the end of La Nina conditions and the potential for El Nino to take hold, private forecasting agency Skymet Weather said on Monday. **** CAL20 JH-2NDLD VIOLENCE **** BJP leader among 60 arrested for clashes over 'desecration' of religious flag in Jamshedpur Jamshedpur (Jharkhand): A BJP leader was among 60 people arrested in connection with violence over the alleged desecration of a religious flag in Shastrinagar area of Jamshedpur city in Jharkhand, police said on Monday. **** LEGAL LGD23 SC-LD AGNIPATH **** SC junks pleas against HC judgment on Agnipath scheme, says candidates have no vested right to appointment New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed two pleas challenging a Delhi High Court judgment that upheld the Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment into the armed forces, saying candidates who got selected in recruitment drives like rallies before the launch of the short-term service scheme don't have a vested right to appointment. **** FOREIGN FGN31 CHINA-ARUNACHAL-SHAH-2NDLD REAX **** China criticises Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh Beijing: China on Monday criticised Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, stating that it violated Chinese sovereignty over the area, days after India slammed Beijing's move to rename some places in the border state in an attempt to stake its claim over the area. By K J M Varma ****

