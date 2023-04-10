Left Menu

Elon Musk starts following PM Narendra Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 21:55 IST
Elon Musk starts following PM Narendra Modi
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

World's second richest person and Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has started following Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Twitter handle said on Monday.

With over 87.7 million followers, Modi is among the most followed global leaders on Twitter.

Musk follows 193 accounts on Twitter and is the most followed personality on the platform with over 134 million followers.

''Elon Musk is now following Narendra Modi,'' Twitter account Elon Alerts, which tracks activities of Musk on the microblogging platform, tweeted.

The development led to speculation by Twitter users that Musk's Tesla factory is coming to India.

Political leaders that Musk follows at present include Barack Obama, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

 United States
3
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
4
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023