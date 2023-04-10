CPI(M) delegation meets Tripura CM over post-poll violence

A six-member delegation of CPI(M) on Monday met Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha over post-poll violence in the state and claimed that more than 2,000 incidents of attacks on opposition party activists were reported since March 2, the day assembly results were declared. Senior CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar said the chief minister assured the team of taking appropriate steps to stop such violence. "We have seen widespread violence from the day of counting. At least 2,016 attacks, including assaults, arson, ransacking and burning of rubber plantations, were reported in our state," Sarkar told reporters here after the meeting with the CM at his residence.

One CPI(M) worker, who was attacked on the day of counting in Khowai district, breathed his last at GBP hospital here, while four more died of shock following such violence, the former chief minister said.

"Today, our delegation met the chief minister and submitted a representation, mentioning the violence on CPI(M) leaders, workers and supporters. He assured us of taking appropriate steps to stop such attacks," he said. Sarkar claimed that the "BJP seems very disappointed over its declining vote share" in the recently concluded assembly elections in the northeastern state.

"The BJP thought that the entire opposition would be wiped out in the state but the results showed a steady decline in its support base with vote share reducing from 51 per cent to 39 per cent. More so, the seat tally has reduced by 11 as compared to the 2018 assembly elections,'' he said.

The BJP secured 32 seats and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura got one in the last elections to the 60-member assembly, while the CPI(M)-Congress combine bagged 14 and the Tipra Motha Party managed 13. The veteran Left leader also claimed that the "BJP's support base is eroding" in the north-east region as the party got around 40-odd seats together in the recent elections to Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland. "That is why the BJP is indulging in violence," he added.

