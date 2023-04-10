Congress fields Tarun Pandey for Odisha's Jharsuguda bye-elections

The Congress party has decided to field Tarun Pandey for the bye-election to the Jharsuguda Assembly constituency in Odisha. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the candidature of Tarun Pandey as Congress candidate for the ensuing bye-election to the Legislative Assembly of Odisha from Jharsuguda Constituency, a press release by the party said on Monday.

"The Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge, has approved the candidature of Tarun Pandey as Congress candidate for the ensuing bye-election to the Legislative Assembly of Odisha from 07-Jharsuguda Constituency," a press note, with the signature of General Secretary Incharge CEC, Mukul Wasnik said. Earlier on March 29, Election Commission announced the dates for the by-elections in the Parliamentary constituencies.

The bypolls will be held in Jharsuguda, Odisha on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13. (ANI)

