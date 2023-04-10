Left Menu

Congress fields Tarun Pandey for Odisha's Jharsuguda bye-elections

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of Tarun Pandey as Congress candidate for the ensuing bye-election to the Legislative Assembly of Odisha from Jharsuguda Constituency

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 22:24 IST
Congress fields Tarun Pandey for Odisha's Jharsuguda bye-elections
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has decided to field Tarun Pandey for the bye-election to the Jharsuguda Assembly constituency in Odisha. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the candidature of Tarun Pandey as Congress candidate for the ensuing bye-election to the Legislative Assembly of Odisha from Jharsuguda Constituency, a press release by the party said on Monday.

"The Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge, has approved the candidature of Tarun Pandey as Congress candidate for the ensuing bye-election to the Legislative Assembly of Odisha from 07-Jharsuguda Constituency," a press note, with the signature of General Secretary Incharge CEC, Mukul Wasnik said. Earlier on March 29, Election Commission announced the dates for the by-elections in the Parliamentary constituencies.

The bypolls will be held in Jharsuguda, Odisha on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

 United States
3
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
4
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023