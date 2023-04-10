Left Menu

NCP loses national party status; will react after reading EC order, says Maha LS MP

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2023 22:40 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 22:40 IST
The Nationalist Congress Party on Monday said it would react to the Election Commission stripping the Sharad Pawar-led outfit of its 'national party' status after receiving the order in written form.

In separate orders issued during the day, the EC recognised Aam Aadmi Party as a national party while stripping NCP, Trinamool Congress and Communist Party of India of the coveted status.

The NCP lost its state party status in Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya, as per the EC order.

Election Commission officials said parties can regain their national and state party status based on their performance in future electoral cycles as also the Lok Sabha elections due next year.

Speaking to a regional news channel, NCP Lok Sabha member Sunil Tatkare said, ''The party is waiting to receive the order from the Election Commission of India on this. We will issue our official reaction after we go through the order.'' The EC had asked NCP to submit its statement as the commission was reviewing the national status of various political parties in the country, the MP from Raigad said.

The NCP was formed by Sharad Pawar, a former Congress leader, in 1999 and became a national party in 2000 following its success in various elections.

A national party tag allows an organisation to get a common poll symbol across the country, more star campaigners, free air time on national broadcasters for election campaigns and by convention office space in Delhi.

