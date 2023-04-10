National party status to AAP in such a short time a miracle, it brings huge responsibility: Kejriwal

It is nothing less than a ''miracle'' for AAP to get the national party status in such a short time, its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said after the Election Commission granted the recognition to it on Monday.

Kejriwal credited people for the recognition and sought blessings from God to enable his party fulfil their expectations.

Soon after the Election Commission's announcement, he tweeted in Hindi, ''National party in such a short time? This is nothing less than a miracle. Many congratulations to all.'' ''Crores of people of the country have brought us here. People expect a lot from us. Today people have given us a huge responsibility,” he said and sought blessings from God so the party fulfils this responsibility well.

Formed in November 2012, the Aam Aadmi Party has got national party status in just 10 years.

The party is currently in power in Delhi and Punjab, and has five MLAs in the Gujarat assembly and two in the Goa Assembly.

In a tweet in Hindi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann congratulated Kejriwal and party members and ''hard work has paid off...eyewitness to AAP's revolution...Bhagwant Mann.'' The national party status comes as a boost for AAP as it is gearing up to contest assembly polls in Karnataka next month and in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh later this year. It will also give a boost to the party in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The AAP's recognition as a national party comes after the Karnataka High Court last week directed the Election Commission to consider the representation made by the party in this regard as per law and take a decision by April 13.

The party had filed a petition with the court seeking relief, alleging that the poll panel had kept its representation for recognition as a national party ''under review''.

According to rules, a political organisation automatically becomes a national party once it is recognised as a state party in at least four states. To be recognised as a state party, a political party needs to win at least two seats and secure a minimum 6 per cent vote share in the assembly polls in the state concerned.

The AAP, which won five seats and secured about 13 per cent vote share in Gujarat assembly polls held in December last year, was already recognised as a state party in Delhi, Goa and Punjab.

''Review of poll performance of the Aam Aadmi Party in the general election to the Legislative Assembly of Gujarat, 2022 shows that the candidates set up by the party have polled 12.92 % of the valid votes polled in the said general election, and in addition, the party has won five out of the one hundred eighty-two seats in the Legislative Assembly,” the Election Commission noted in its order on Monday.

“It is seen from the above poll performance of the party that it has fulfilled the requirements for recognition as a State Party in the State of Gujarat.... Thus, the party has become eligible for recognition as a State party in the State of Gujarat. Accordingly, the Commission has recognized the Party as the State Party in the State of Gujarat,” the poll panel said.

''The party is already a recognized state party in the States of Punjab, Goa and in NCT of Delhi.... After its recognition as State party in Gujarat, the party has become a recognized State party in four States i.e. Delhi, Punjab, Goa and Gujarat. Thus, the Party has fulfilled the eligibility condition for granting recognition as National Party,” the poll panel noted.

“Accordingly, the Commission has granted recognition to Aam Aadmi Party as a National Party with its reserved symbol 'Broom',” it added.

As news about the poll panel conferring national status to AAP came in, the party leaders began congratulating each other for the recognition.

''In just 10 years @ArvindKejriwal ji's party has done what it took decades for bigger parties to do. Salute to every Aam Aadmi Party worker who shed their blood, sweat, faced lathis, tear gas and water cannons for this party. Congratulations everyone for this new beginning,” AAP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said in a tweeted in Hindi.

A national party tag allows an organisation to get a common poll symbol across the country, more star campaigners, free air time on national broadcasters for election campaigns and by convention office space in Delhi.

