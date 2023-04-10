Owasi again targets Nitish Kumar govt over communal violence in Bihar

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday stepped up his attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after the police there reportedly said the violence during Ram Navami was pre-planned, saying as to why the state government ''was sleeping''.

This comes a few days after the Hyderabad MP had slammed the Bihar and West Bengal governments over the processions during festivities leading to violence on Ram Navami.

''I had said earlier that it was pre-planned. When it was pre-planned, why were you people sleeping?... It is the failure of the Nitish Kumar-RJD government. They proved to be a failure in stopping this violence,'' he told reporters here.

The authorities gave permission for a procession and the police remained a mute spectator when a madrasa is burnt in front of them, Owaisi alleged. ''When such a major violence takes place, the government so far does not talk about giving compensation. You (Bihar government) don't suspend those policemen. Instead of that, you do 'Iftar', eating 'khajur' (dates),'' he said.

He was replying to a query about Bihar police reportedly terming the violence in connection with Ram Navami, especially in Nalanda, to be pre-planned.

Asked if he is satisfied with the action taken by the Bihar police, he replied in the negative and claimed that, on the contrary, Muslim persons are being arrested.

In Bihar's Sasaram town, the persons whose houses had been looted in the arson are being targeted, he claimed.

Bihar police on Sunday arrested five more people in connection with its probe into the communal violence that erupted in Bihar Sharif town in Nalanda district during the Ram Navami festivities.

Owaisi on April 4 blamed the JD(U)-RJD government in Bihar and the TMC regime in West Bengal for allegedly failing to check the recent incidents of violence during Ram Navami.

On Congress leader Sachin Pilot announcing a daylong fast seeking action over alleged corruption during BJP rule in Rajasthan, Owaisi alleged that governments headed by either Congress or BJP are two sides of the same coin.

''Either Congress government or BJP government, (they are) two sides of the same coin. Both encouraged corruption. That's why you see that an ex-deputy chief minister is going to protest againt his own government. What message goes out with this? The message that goes out is that Congress or BJP are not serious about (fighting) corruption,'' the Hyderabad MP said.

Pilot on Sunday alleged that the Ashok Gehlot-led government failed to investigate cases of alleged corruption during the BJP rule in Rajasthan and announced a one-day fast to press for action, in a sign of escalating tussle in the party's state unit ahead of assembly polls later this year.

Asked about the AAP launching the 'Degree Dikhao Campaign' (Show the degree campaign), Owaisi displayed his degree certificate to the mediapersons.

When questioned if Prime Minister Narendra Modi should show proof of his degree, the AIMIM chief did not give a direct reply.

The AAP on Sunday had launched the 'Degree Dikhao Campaign' under which party leaders will share with the public their educational qualifications every day.

