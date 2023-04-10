Left Menu

Alberta's ethics commissioner probes premier's alleged meddling in COVID prosecution

Alberta's ethics commissioner is investigating whether Premier Danielle Smith interfered with the judicial process tied to the prosecution of an offence related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from the premier's office on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 23:05 IST
Alberta's ethics commissioner probes premier's alleged meddling in COVID prosecution

Alberta's ethics commissioner is investigating whether Premier Danielle Smith interfered with the judicial process tied to the prosecution of an offence related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from the premier's office on Monday. "The premier welcomes this investigation, is fully cooperating with the commissioner, and is confident this examination will confirm there has been no such interference," the statement said.

The premier's statement did not provide more details of the investigation. The office of Alberta's ethics commissioner did not respond to a request for comment. The investigation adds to a series of controversies and resignations that political analysts say could undermine support for Smith's ruling United Conservative Party (UCP) in an election in Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing province, next month.

Polls show Alberta's election, scheduled to take place no later than May 29, will be a tight two-way race between the UCP and left-leaning New Democratic Party (NDP), led by Rachel Notley. The NDP has called for an independent investigation after local media reported a leaked phone call in which Smith expressed sympathy with a Calgary pastor facing pandemic-related charges and said she would ask justice department officials about his case.

Smith has acknowledged speaking with the pastor, Artur Pawlowski, saying that conversation was among hundreds she had with "Albertans about COVID-related public health orders and violations." She denies any wrongdoing. In an earlier statement, the premier said she had her staff work with the Ministry of Justice to see if amnesty could be granted to people charged with non-violent, non-firearms COVID-related charges, and followed the ministry's advice to stop pursuing the amnesty idea.

Pawlowski is facing charges related to COVID-19 protests in Canada last year, which included a weeks-long blockade of the Coutts border crossing into the United States from southern Alberta. Smith became UCP leader and premier last October, replacing Jason Kenney, by appealing to grassroots UCP members in the traditionally conservative province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
2
Will Saudi-Iran accord have a domino effect and stabilize the Middle East?

Will Saudi-Iran accord have a domino effect and stabilize the Middle East?

 Cyprus
3
Malegaon blast: Bailable warrant issued against ATS officer for non-appearance in court

Malegaon blast: Bailable warrant issued against ATS officer for non-appearan...

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 10

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023