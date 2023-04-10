Left Menu

U.S. seeks to stay abortion pill ruling while it appeals

(Adds details from appeal, background) WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Monday filed an emergency motion to stay a judge's ruling to revoke the Food and Drug Administration's 23-year-old approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, a ruling that could make it harder for patients to undergo the procedure. The judge, an appointee of Republican former President Donald Trump, stayed his preliminary injunction for seven days to allow the Biden administration time to appeal.

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2023 23:45 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 23:45 IST
U.S. seeks to stay abortion pill ruling while it appeals

(Adds details from appeal, background) WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) -

The U.S. government on Monday filed an emergency motion to stay a judge's ruling to revoke the Food and Drug Administration's 23-year-old approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, a ruling that could make it harder for patients to undergo the procedure. In a filing with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, the Department of Justice said the judge's ruling was "especially unwarranted" because it would thwart the FDA's scientific judgment and severely harm women, especially those for whom mifepristone is a medical or practical necessity.

Monday's filing came three days after U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, said the FDA had exceeded its authority

by ignoring mifepristone's risks and relying on "plainly unsound reasoning and studies" when approving it. The judge, an appointee of Republican former President Donald Trump, stayed his preliminary injunction for seven days to allow the Biden administration time to appeal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
2
Will Saudi-Iran accord have a domino effect and stabilize the Middle East?

Will Saudi-Iran accord have a domino effect and stabilize the Middle East?

 Cyprus
3
Malegaon blast: Bailable warrant issued against ATS officer for non-appearance in court

Malegaon blast: Bailable warrant issued against ATS officer for non-appearan...

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 10

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023