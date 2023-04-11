White House: U.S. in talks with China about potential Yellen, Raimondo visits
Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2023 00:09 IST
The United States is in talks with China about arranging potential visits by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, the White House said on Monday.
White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters tensions with China were high and the United States was eager to get the relationship back on a better footing.
