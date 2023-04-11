U.S. designates Wall Street Journal reporter as 'wrongfully detained' by Russia
Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2023 01:48 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 01:48 IST
The U.S. State Department on Monday designated Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich as "wrongfully detained" by Russia.
"Journalism is not a crime," State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a statement. "We condemn the Kremlin's continued repression of independent voices in Russia, and its ongoing war against the truth."
