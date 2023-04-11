U.S. designates Wall Street Journal reporter as 'wrongfully detained' by Russia

The U.S. State Department on Monday designated Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich as "wrongfully detained" by Russia.

"Journalism is not a crime," State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a statement. "We condemn the Kremlin's continued repression of independent voices in Russia, and its ongoing war against the truth."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)