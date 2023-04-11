Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. - Several junior doctors in England will begin an unprecedented four-day strike on Tuesday, forcing an estimated 350,000 appointments and operations to be cancelled. - Twitter ex-CEO Parag Agrawal and two other former executives are suing the social media platform for failing to cover more than $1 million in personal legal expenses.

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Joe Biden prepares to arrive in Belfast as UK urges DUP to return to Stormont - Benjamin Netanyahu reverses decision to fire Israeli defence minister

- Junior doctors' strike will force 350,000 appointments to be cancelled - Twitter's former CEO sues over unpaid legal bills

Overview - US President Joe Biden will arrive in Belfast on Tuesday to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, as the UK urged the Democratic Unionist party (DUP) to end its boycott of Northern Ireland's political institutions.

- Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reversed his decision to fire defence minister Yoav Gallant, amidst deteriorating security that has left the nation battling threats on multiple fronts. - Several junior doctors in England will begin an unprecedented four-day strike on Tuesday, forcing an estimated 350,000 appointments and operations to be cancelled.

- Twitter ex-CEO Parag Agrawal and two other former executives are suing the social media platform for failing to cover more than $1 million in personal legal expenses. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

