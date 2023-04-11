Left Menu

Ex-Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot sits on daylong fast demanding action against graft

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-04-2023 11:37 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 11:30 IST
Ex-Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot sits on daylong fast demanding action against graft
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Despite a warning issued to him by the Congress, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot sat on a daylong fast at the Shaheed Smarak here on Tuesday, demanding action in cases of alleged corruption related to the previous BJP government in the state led by Vasundhara Raje.

Pilot reached the Shaheed Smarak, where his supporters were waiting for him. The former Union minister offered floral tributes to social reformer Jyotirao Phule on the occasion of his birth anniversary and sat on the fast.

Before reaching the Shaheed Smarak, the Congress leader went to 22 godown circle from his residence and offered tributes to Phule at his statue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023