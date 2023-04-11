Ex-Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot sits on daylong fast demanding action against graft
Despite a warning issued to him by the Congress, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot sat on a daylong fast at the Shaheed Smarak here on Tuesday, demanding action in cases of alleged corruption related to the previous BJP government in the state led by Vasundhara Raje.
Pilot reached the Shaheed Smarak, where his supporters were waiting for him. The former Union minister offered floral tributes to social reformer Jyotirao Phule on the occasion of his birth anniversary and sat on the fast.
Before reaching the Shaheed Smarak, the Congress leader went to 22 godown circle from his residence and offered tributes to Phule at his statue.
