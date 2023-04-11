AP CM directs officials to be fully prepared for COVID-19 exigencies

Amid rising Coronavirus infections and emerging new variants across the country, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to be fully prepared to face medical exigencies.

At a review meeting, the Chief Minister instructed officials to conduct COVID tests and provide medicines at the village level itself to the affected people.

“If patients of acute and long-term diseases fall prey to the virus, they should be immediately shifted to hospitals,” said Reddy in a statement on Monday night.

Meanwhile, officials apprised the CM that the situation was under control and there was no need to panic, citing a fever survey conducted across the state where only 25 people were admitted in the hospitals with COVID symptoms so far.

Further, they said that arrangements have been put in place to conduct rapid antigen tests at village clinics and if necessary blood samples would be sent for RTPCR tests.

Likewise, measures have also been initiated to conduct Covid tests on passengers arriving from overseas at the airports while arrangements have been made to supply oxygen for necessary patients in hospitals.

The Chief Minister directed officials to send diagnostic kits and necessary medicines which can treat the new variants to all villages, including preparing labs to conduct tests.

At the meeting, officials also informed the CM that construction work on new medical colleges in Vizianagaram, Machilipatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru and Nandyala districts are in full swing while similar works in other districts are also going on as per schedule.

