Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno: PM Kishida to visit four African nations in April-May
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 11-04-2023 12:31 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 12:30 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Egypt, Ghana, Kenya and Mozambique in late April to early May.
The visit will come just weeks before Japan hosts the Group of Seven nations summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Harris to meet Ghana's president as she begins Africa trip
TVS Motor introduces seven new products in Ghana
US Vice President Harris to announce $139 mln aid for Ghana in 2024
Harris to meet Ghana's president as she begins Africa trip
Ghana fund for domestic debt restructuring will be $15 billion- cenbank