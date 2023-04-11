Left Menu

Indonesia court overturns order to delay 2024 elections

Deciding chief judge Sugeng Riyono said the Central Jakarta district court in its ruling last month had no authority or competence to deliberate on the matter. The March 2 ruling stunned many politicians and members of the public in Indonesia, after it ordered all election activities be stopped because of a complaint by an obscure party whose application to run was denied.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 11-04-2023 13:07 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 13:03 IST
Indonesia court overturns order to delay 2024 elections
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

An Indonesian court on Tuesday overturned a lower court's controversial order to delay the 2024 presidential and general elections by two years, arguing it had overstepped its jurisdiction and had no authority to make the decision.

The Jakarta High Court's decision, after an appeal by Indonesia's election commission, will ease political uncertainty in the world's third-largest democracy, and means the February 2024 elections should be able to go ahead as scheduled. Deciding chief judge Sugeng Riyono said the Central Jakarta district court in its ruling last month had no authority or competence to deliberate on the matter.

The March 2 ruling stunned many politicians and members of the public in Indonesia, after it ordered all election activities be stopped because of a complaint by an obscure party whose application to run was denied. Responding to the decision, the election commission's chief, Hasyim Asy'ari, in a text message to reporters said "Alhamdulillah (Thank God) the 2024 election is going ahead."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023