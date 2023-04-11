Pakistan administered Kashmir's PM sacked by court in contempt case - reports
Pakistan administered Kashmir's prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was sacked from his office by a court on Tuesday in a contempt case, multiple local TV channels reported.
It was not clear in which case Ilyas was tried for contempt, but the TV channels said the court found him guilty of the offence after he sought an apology.
Ilyas comes from the party of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan.
