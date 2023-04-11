Left Menu

Pakistan administered Kashmir's PM sacked by court in contempt case - reports

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 11-04-2023 15:11 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 14:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan administered Kashmir's prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was sacked from his office by a court on Tuesday in a contempt case, multiple local TV channels reported.

It was not clear in which case Ilyas was tried for contempt, but the TV channels said the court found him guilty of the offence after he sought an apology.

Ilyas comes from the party of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

