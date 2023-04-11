Left Menu

BJP will return to power by winning over 300 LS seats in next year's polls: Shah

If he continues like this, Congress will be white-washed not only from Northeast but also from the entire country. The more they badmouth Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the more BJP will grow, he said.Shah said that the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act, 1958 or AFSPA has been removed from 70 per cent of the area of Assam, while Bodoland and Karbi Anglong areas are peaceful and the states border disputes with its neighbouring provinces are being resolved.

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 11-04-2023 15:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 15:19 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that the BJP will win more than 300 Lok Sabha seats across the country in next year's general elections and return to power with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm.

Addressing a rally in Dibrugarh, the senior BJP leader exuded confidence that the saffron party will win 12 out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the northeastern state.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Shah said, ''Northeast was once considered a fortress of the Congress but despite Rahul Gandhi's yatra (Bharat Jodo Yatra), the party failed to perform well in the recent assembly elections in three states in the region.'' Assembly elections were held in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland. The BJP formed the government in Tripura, and came in power as alliance partners in the other two states.

Alluding to Rahul Gandhi's controversial remarks during his visit to United Kingdom, Shah said, ''He (Gandhi) insulted India from foreign soil. If he continues like this, Congress will be white-washed not only from Northeast but also from the entire country.'' ''The more they badmouth Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the more BJP will grow,'' he said.

Shah said that the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 or AFSPA has been removed from 70 per cent of the area of Assam, while Bodoland and Karbi Anglong areas are peaceful and the state's border disputes with its neighbouring provinces are being resolved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

