Pakistan-administered Kashmir's PM sacked by court in contempt case

Pakistan administered Kashmir's Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was sacked from his office by a court on Tuesday in a contempt case, the court order said. Ilyas comes from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been locked in a political wrangling with the government that succeeded him in Islamabad.

The Kashmir leader was tried over a speech he made last week criticising the courts for what he said was interference in his government's affairs, a court official told Reuters. Chief Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja, who headed a panel of four judges, told a packed courtroom that Ilyas "stands disqualified from being the member of the legislative assembly and ceases to hold any public office".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)