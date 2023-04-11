Left Menu

Pakistan-administered Kashmir's PM sacked by court in contempt case

Pakistan administered Kashmir's Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was sacked from his office by a court on Tuesday in a contempt case, the court order said. Chief Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja, who headed a panel of four judges, told a packed courtroom that Ilyas "stands disqualified from being the member of the legislative assembly and ceases to hold any public office".

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2023 15:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 15:27 IST
Pakistan-administered Kashmir's PM sacked by court in contempt case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan administered Kashmir's Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was sacked from his office by a court on Tuesday in a contempt case, the court order said. Ilyas comes from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been locked in a political wrangling with the government that succeeded him in Islamabad.

The Kashmir leader was tried over a speech he made last week criticising the courts for what he said was interference in his government's affairs, a court official told Reuters. Chief Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja, who headed a panel of four judges, told a packed courtroom that Ilyas "stands disqualified from being the member of the legislative assembly and ceases to hold any public office". 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023