BJP workers clash with police during Jharkhand Secretariat gherao programme

Clashes erupted between BJP workers and the police when they attempted to march towards the Jharkhand Secretariat here on Tuesday as part of their gherao programme, officials said. Police used tear gas, water canons and lathi-charged the protestors to prevent them from marching towards the secretariat, where prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPc have been clamped. The march to the Jharkhand Secretariat as part of BJP’s gherao programme was organised to protest “deteriorating law and order, prevailing corruption and high rate of unemployment” in the mineral-rich state. Ranchi city Superintendent of Police, Shubhashu Jain, said that bottles and stones were hurled by a group of party workers, which caused injuries to some police personnel and media persons. ''We resorted to mild lathi-charge and used tear gas after they (BJP workers) broke through the police barricades and were forcefully trying to move ahead. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed around the secretariat. A crowd cannot be allowed after a certain limit,'' he told media persons.

Without naming anyone in particular, he said some important leaders have ''courted arrest''. ''We will not allow this corrupt government to continue in Jharkhand. We have pledged to show them the exit door. Several of our workers have been injured in the police lathi-charge,'' state BJP president and MP Deepak Prakash told PTI.

Prakash claimed that the protest by saffron party workers from all over the state has “instilled a sense of fear” in the Jharkhand government and Chief Minister Hemant Soren had left Ranchi “out of fear”.

The chief minister is in Sahibganj for a scheduled programme, the officials said.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi who alongwith some BJP leaders sat on a dharna near the barricading said the administration had been ''trying to stop our workers to reach Ranchi for the last two days. Despite the administration's attempts to suppress BJP workers, over one lakh workers have reached near the secretariat. The agitation has been successful”.

At 1.30 pm, BJP workers and leaders started proceeding towards the secretariat building from Prabhat Tara Ground in Ranchi. They were, however, prevented by the police to reach the area, where prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC has been imposed since 8 am.

BJP workers were seen raising slogans like ‘Takht Badal do Taj Badal do’ (change the chair, change the crown) and ‘Sinhasan Khali Karo ki Janata Aati Hai’ (leave the throne, people are marching towards it). During a rally earlier in the day, the Bhartiya Janata Party leaders hit out at the JMM government in Jharkhand for alleged ''family sponsored corruption, lawlessness and wrong policies leading to unmeployment'' and pledged to show an “exit door” to it.

The march to the secretariat began under the leadership of BJP state president, former chief ministers Babulal Marandi and Raghubar Das, Union Ministers Arjun Munda, and Annapurna Devi, and party MPs from the state. ''Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed in the area from the Project Building campus to Dhurwa Square. The orders were promulgated at 8 am and will continue till late evening. If need be, the orders will be further extended,'' Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rahul Sinha told PTI.

BJP leader and former chief minister Babulal Marandi said the imposition of prohibitory orders was an attempt to suppress the voice of the people.

''No matter how many tricks the Soren government employs, this agitation will be historic,'' Marandi said.

The state BJP president said it was time to show the “exit gate” to the Soren government.

He said the party selected the state secretariat for the stir as it is the place where the chief minister takes ''wrong decisions and bureaucrats follow them''. Prakash had earlier claimed that Jharkhand's unemployment rate is 14.3 per cent, which is double the figure of the national average of 7.20 per cent.

The coalition government of JMM, Congress, and RJD had promised five lakh jobs every year in the election manifesto but it has provided only 537 jobs in the past three years, Prakash claimed.

Altogether 3.27 lakh government posts are vacant but the Hemant Soren government has no intention to provide jobs to the youths of the state, who are forced to migrate to other places for employment, he said.

Alleging that the appointments got delayed due to obstacles created by the opposition, Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a Twitter post on Monday said, ''The recruitment process has started. Yes, it is a fact that there was a delay in this due to anti-Jharkhand thinking of the opposition and the difficulties created by them. Ways have been opened for the hardworking youths of our state.'' Terming the agitation by the BJP as a ''political gimmick'', JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said, ''We are not taking it seriously, as this is just a political stunt of the BJP. People of the state know them well.''

