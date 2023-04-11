Left Menu

AAP celebrates 'national party' tag by distributing sweets, dancing to drum beats

There were days when we did not have time for our families, another AAPs women wing member Dharna Seth said.She further said that the tag of national party has boosted the spirit of all the party workers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2023 16:03 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 15:50 IST
AAP celebrates 'national party' tag by distributing sweets, dancing to drum beats
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party office in New Delhi wore a vibrant look on Tuesday as the office premise was decked up with flowers and balloons, and party workers danced to beats of drums to celebrate the political outfit's new feat as a national party. Scores of AAP leaders and workers gathered at DDU Marg as the streets were decorated with yellow and blue balloons, party flags and patriotic songs were played. A large number of women workers were also present at the celebrations, while sweets were distributed by other party members.

''This is the result of the hardwork and dedication of each and every party member. We are proud to be recognised as a national party. All our efforts have paid off,'' Seema Arya of AAP's women wing said.

Arya, who has been a part of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) since 2013, said it is a ''matter of pride'' that the party got the national status in ''such a short period of time''. Formed in November 2012, the AAP got the national party status in just 10 years. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is currently in power in Delhi and Punjab, and has five MLAs in the Gujarat Assembly and two in the Goa Assembly.

''Each and every party worker has put in efforts. Many of us have worked for the party day and night. There were days when we did not have time for our families,'' another AAP's women wing member Dharna Seth said.

She further said that the tag of national party has boosted the spirit of all the party workers. The national party status comes as a boost for the AAP as it is gearing up to contest the assembly polls in Karnataka next month and in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh later this year. It will also give a boost to the party in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. ''We are extremely happy and the party workers will be celebrating all day today. The national party tag is a huge achievement for us. We kept working hard without any expectations and today, all those efforts paid off,'' party worker Madhu Bhatia said.

The AAP's recognition as a national party comes after the Karnataka High Court last week directed the Election Commission to consider the representation made by the party in this regard as per law and take a decision by April 13. The party had filed a petition with the court seeking relief, alleging that the poll panel had kept its representation for recognition as a national party ''under review''.

According to rules, a political organisation automatically becomes a national party once it is recognised as a state party in at least four states. The AAP, which won five seats and secured about 13 per cent vote share in the Gujarat polls held in December last year, was already recognised as a state party in Delhi, Goa and Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023