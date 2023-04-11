Left Menu

Jalandhar LS bypoll: SAD names sitting MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi as its candidate

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-04-2023 16:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 16:42 IST
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Tuesday announced its two-time MLA Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi as its candidate for the upcoming Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

Sukhi is a two-time legislator from Banga assembly seat in Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar district of Punjab.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the name of Sukhi as nominee for the Jalandhar bypoll.

"Pleased to announce that SAD-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance has decided to field prominent social activist, two time Banga legislator & senior Akali leader Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi as its candidate for the Jalandhar parliamentary by-election," said Badal in a tweet.

The SAD had earlier said that it would contest the upcoming Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll with the support of its ally BSP.

The polling for the Jalandhar parliamentary seat will take place on May 10 while the counting will be held on May 13.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January. Chaudhary, 76, died after suffering a cardiac arrest during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jalandhar's Phillaur.

