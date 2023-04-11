Germany was the father of homeopathy, but India is its present & future: Dr Dwivedi

New Delhi (India), April 11: "Germany was the father of homeopathy, but its presence is most secure in India, and our country will decide its future path. Last year was very important in developing homeopathy, its credibility, and popularity," Dr AK Dwivedi, member of the Scientific Advisory Board - Central Council for Research in Homeopathy, Ministry of AYUSH, Govt of India, said. Homeopathy's popularity can be gauged from the fact that now a large number of patients with diseases like cancer, sickle cell, and aplastic anaemia are adopting homeopathy treatment and are enjoying a healthy and happy life. "The financial year 2022-23 was also very important for me in the sense that during this, I met President Draupadi Murmu, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, road and transport minister Nitin Gadkari and told them about the advantages of homeopathy. I requested them to take measures to cure deadly diseases like sickle cell and aplastic anaemia, and I am very happy that sickle cell disease has been included in the budget presented by the finance minister, and a target has been set to eliminate it completely by 2047," Dr Dwivedi said. He requested the patients and people that instead of believing what you hear, you should adopt homeopathy, which an open mind. As per the advice of the doctors, if you pay attention to the food and lifestyle as a whole, then you will confirm that the homeopathy system of medicine is no less than a boon for the human being.

