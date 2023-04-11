RSS calls as fake a letter circulating on social media exhorting Hindus to entrap Muslim girls
The RSS on Tuesday termed ''completely fake'' a purported letter written in its name exhorting Hindus to entrap Muslim girls and bring them back to the Sanatan religion.
The purported letter has been circulating on social media.
The two-page letter written on a purported letterhead of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP, is marked to the Bajrang Dal and Hindu Sena among others.
''This letter in the name of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, circulating on social media, is completely fake,'' head of media relations of the RSS Sunil Ambekar clarified in a tweet.
He also posted the letter marking it as ''FAKE''.
