India rejects comments made by China on minister's visit to Arunachal Pradesh
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2023 17:30 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 17:28 IST
India on Tuesday rejected Chinese objections that the Indian home minister's visit to the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh violated China's territorial sovereignty.
"Indian leaders routinely travel to the state of Arunachal Pradesh as they do to any other state of India... Objecting to such visits does not stand to reason and will not change the above reality," Arindam Bagchi, India's foreign ministry spokesperson, said in a statement.
