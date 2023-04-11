UK intelligence agency GCHQ gets first female director

Anne Keast-Butler has been appointed as the first female director of the UK's Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), the country's so-called listening post and key intelligence agency, after a cross-government recruitment process.

Keast-Butler, who is currently serving as Deputy Director General of the country's domestic MI5 counter-intelligence agency, will take up her post in May. She succeeds Sir Jeremy Fleming, who in January announced his decision to step down after six years in the role.

''Anne Keast-Butler has an impressive track record working at the heart of the UK's national security network; helping to counter threats posed by terrorists, cyber-criminals and malign foreign powers,'' said UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who unveiled the new government appointment with the ''agreement'' of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

''She is the ideal candidate to lead GCHQ, and Anne will use her vast experience to help keep the British public safe,” he said.

UK National Security Adviser Sir Tim Barrow described the new spy chief as an exceptional candidate in a talented field.

''She brings a wealth of experience from across the national security community, has the vision to take GCHQ into the future and will ensure that it continues its vital work to protect the UK,” said Barrow.

''I am grateful to Jeremy for his service as Director GCHQ and over a distinguished career in national security. Jeremy's insights and analysis have been hugely valuable through one of the most demanding periods of our recent history,'' he added.

Keast-Butler is the 17th director of GCHQ, headquartered at Cheltenham in south-west England as Britain's intelligence, cyber and security agency tasked with identifying, analysing and disrupting threats to the country. According to the incoming chief, in the last year alone the agency has contributed vital intelligence to shape the West’s response to the Russian-Ukraine conflict, helped disrupt terrorist plots and tackle the ongoing threat of ransomware.

''GCHQ’s mission to keep the UK safe is as inspiring today as it was when it was founded more than 100 years ago, operating at the very heart of the UK and our allies’ response to some of the most challenging issues of our time,” she said, with reference to her new role.

''I was privileged to work in GCHQ a few years ago, so I know I am again joining a world-class team of people from diverse backgrounds with a broad range of skills, who share a singular focus on making our country safer, more secure, and more prosperous. I am passionate about continuing to ensure that GCHQ is an organisation where everyone can perform to their very best,'' she said.

The Oxford University graduate, who has had a long career with British intelligence, also paid tribute to the outgoing director Fleming, who she had had transformed the GCHQ under his leadership and created a base for her to build on.

''Anne’s appointment is fantastic news for the organisation. I have worked with Anne for decades and think she is a brilliant choice with deep experience of intelligence and security in today’s technology-driven world,” noted Fleming.

The GCHQ’s role focuses on communications – how to access, analyse and disrupt the communications of the UK's adversaries, as well as covering cyber security. It works with the UK’s internationally focussed Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), domestic intelligence agency MI5, policing, defence, partners and allies overseas, as well as some private sector groups and academia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)