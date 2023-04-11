Left Menu

BJP leadership tells former CM Jagadish Shettar 'to make way for others'

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar on Tuesday said the BJP central leadership had told him to make way for others, indicating that he would not be given a ticket to contest in the May 10 Assembly elections. Shettar said he has urged the leadership to reconsider it and he was told that the matter would be discussed again.

BJP leadership tells former CM Jagadish Shettar 'to make way for others'
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar on Tuesday said the BJP central leadership had told him to make way for others, indicating that he would not be given a ticket to contest in the May 10 Assembly elections. He said he was hurt by the decision, adding that it was not ''acceptable'' to him. Shettar said he has urged the leadership to reconsider it and he was told that the matter would be discussed again.

