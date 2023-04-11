Left Menu

India rejects China's objection to Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh

India on Tuesday firmly rejected Chinas objection to Home Minister Amit Shahs visit to Arunachal Pradesh and asserted that the state was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said objecting to such visits does not stand to reason and will not change the reality.We completely reject the comments made by the Chinese official spokesperson.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2023 17:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 17:41 IST
India rejects China's objection to Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India on Tuesday firmly rejected China's objection to Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh and asserted that the state ''was, is and will'' always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said objecting to such visits does not stand to reason and will not change the reality.

''We completely reject the comments made by the Chinese official spokesperson. Indian leaders routinely travel to the state of Arunachal Pradesh as they do to any other state of India,'' Bagchi said.

''Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. Objecting to such visits does not stand to reason and will not change the above reality,'' he said.

Bagchi was responding to media queries on the Chinese reaction.

In a clear message to China from the border village of Kibithoo in Arunachal Pradesh, Shah on Monday had said no one can dare cast an evil eye on India's territorial integrity and encroach even an ''inch of our land.'' He said said the era when anyone could encroach the borderlands of India was over.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023