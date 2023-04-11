Left Menu

Taking away MP tag won't stop me from representing people of Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi

So, BJP can take away the tag, the post, the house and they can even jail me, but they cannot stop me from representing the people of Wayanad.I am surprised that even after so many years, BJP has not understood its opponent.

Taking away MP tag won't stop me from representing people of Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the BJP taking away his MP ''tag'' will not stop him from representing the people of Wayanad or intimidate him from raising questions.

Gandhi was speaking at a public meeting in the border district of Wayanad in Kerala where he arrived for the first time after his disqualification as an MP.

''Member of Parliament is a tag. It is a post. So, BJP can take away the tag, the post, the house and they can even jail me, but they cannot stop me from representing the people of Wayanad.

''I am surprised that even after so many years, BJP has not understood its opponent. They do not understand that their opponent will not get intimidated. They think I will get scared by sending police to my house or that I will be disturbed if my house is taken away,'' he said.

Gandhi was disqualified as the MP from Wayanad last month after being convicted and sentenced in a criminal defamation case.

He and his sister Priyanka Gandhi participated in a roadshow called 'Satyameva Jayate' in Kalpetta where only the national flag was used instead of the party flags.

