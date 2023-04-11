MP: Cong workers stage protest with mosquito nets in Indore

Workers of the Congress on Tuesday staged a protest by sitting inside mosquito nets to highlight the rise in illnesses due to mosquito menace in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

According to eyewitnesses, Congress workers gathered at Rajbada Chowk and sat inside mosquito nets.

Protestors also distributed mosquito-repellent incense sticks and rackets to passersby to highlight the problem, they said.

Congress leader Pintu Joshi, who was leading the protest, alleged that fumigation has not been carried out in the city because the Indore Municipal Corporation’s negligence. People are falling prey to malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases because of this, he claimed.

