Rahul 'mercilessly attacked' for raising questions, says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday made a scathing attack against the Centre and charged that her brother Rahul Gandhi was mercilessly attacked by the whole BJP dispensation, and the Prime Minister himself found it appropriate to malign him just because he asks questions.

Updated: 11-04-2023 18:22 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 18:10 IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday made a scathing attack against the Centre and charged that her brother Rahul Gandhi was ''mercilessly attacked'' by the whole BJP dispensation, and the Prime Minister himself found it appropriate to malign him just because he asks questions. Addressing a public meeting organised by UDF workers here, she said it was the duty of a Parliamentarian to ask questions, to demand accountability and to raise issues. ''I find it is even stranger that the whole government, every minister, every MP and even the Prime Minister himself finds it acceptable and appropriate to malign and mercilessly attack one man just because he asks the questions they cannot respond to,'' she said. Describing Rahul as a ''brave'' and ''compassionate'' man, Priyanka said he was ''undaunted'' by the power of those who try to silence him. She said the people of Wayanad, his home constituency, know that he is a compassionate man who is ready to hear their issues and struggles and ready to lend them a helping hand. ''He has raised your issues..he tried to resolve your problems...he has worked hard for you...he has stood by your difficult times,'' she said.

She said his future as an MP was in the hands of the court but he would keep on asking questions.

