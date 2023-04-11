Left Menu

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 11-04-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 18:17 IST
Erdogan's AKP aims for single-digit inflation, 5.5% growth -manifesto
President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party (AKP) aims to bring Turkish inflation down to single digits and will continue to prioritise budget discipline, its manifesto for May 14 elections showed on Tuesday.

The manifesto, the text of which was released as Erdogan made a speech to launch the party's election campaign, said the party aimed to achieve annual economic growth of 5.5% between 2024 and 2028, raising gross domestic product to $1.5 trillion by end-2028.

 

