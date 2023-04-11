Left Menu

His unparalleled courage very motivating: PM on Guru Tegh Bahadur's birth anniversary

His unparalleled courage and commitment to values of truth as well as justice are very motivating, he said in a tweet.The prime minister also shared his speech from last years programme to mark Guru Tegh Bahadurs 400th Parkash Purab at the Red Fort.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 18:25 IST
His unparalleled courage very motivating: PM on Guru Tegh Bahadur's birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to to Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur on his birth anniversary, saying his unparalleled courage and commitment to values of truth as well as justice are very motivating.

Modi had delivered an address at an event in Red Fort last year to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. ''I bow to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on his Parkash Purab. His unparalleled courage and commitment to values of truth as well as justice are very motivating,'' he said in a tweet.

The prime minister also shared his speech from last year's programme to mark Guru Tegh Bahadur's 400th Parkash Purab at the Red Fort.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global
4
Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023