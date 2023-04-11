BJP's first list of over 175 candidates for Karnataka polls to be released soon after discussion with Amit Shah: Bommai

Left Menu

The BJP will soon announce its first list of more than 175 candidates for the May 10 assembly polls in Karnataka after a final discussion with Home Minister Amit Shah once he returns to the national capital, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.Bommai, along with state party leaders, had a meeting with party president J P Nadda at the latters residence here.After the meeting, Bommai told reporters, Today we had a final meeting.

The BJP will soon announce its first list of more than 175 candidates for the May 10 assembly polls in Karnataka after a final discussion with Home Minister Amit Shah once he returns to the national capital, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.

Bommai, along with state party leaders, had a meeting with party president J P Nadda at the latter's residence here.

After the meeting, Bommai told reporters, ''Today we had a final meeting. Probably, the home minister will have an internal meeting with national leaders after reaching Delhi. They will announce the first list soon.'' Two lists of candidates will be announced. In the first list, more than 175 candidates will be cleared, he added. Shah is currently on a visit to the Northeast.

After a meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Board held on April 9, Bommai said the party president held a second round of deliberations with state leaders and finalised the probable names taking into account some more details and political calculations.

The election notification will be issued on April 13, while the last date for filing nominations is April 20.

The BJP aims to come back to power in the southern state with an absolute majority and has set a target of winning at least 150 of the total 224 seats.

