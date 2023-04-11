Left Menu

Shiv Sena (UBT) bats for early polls in J-K using ballots

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-04-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 18:53 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) bats for early polls in J-K using ballots
The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday batted for early polls in the Union territory and said they should be conducted using ballot papers.

The party submitted a memorandum to Jammu & Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pandurang K Pole at the Nirvachan Bhawan here in support of its demands.

Talking to reporters, J&K unit president of Shiv Sena (UBT) Manish Sahni said a request has been made to the Election Commission to restore the ''democratic process'' in Jammu and Kashmir and conduct the first assembly elections of the Union territory using ballot papers.

''The home minister of the country and all the central leaders of the BJP claimed that all is well in Jammu and Kashmir, but why the saffron party is shying away from announcing elections in the UT,'' he asked.

All the preparations, including delimitation of seats and voter list, have been finalised, so the delay in conducting elections is beyond the understanding of people of J&K, he added.

Sahni said after the fall of the PDP-BJP government in 2018, Jammu and Kashmir is under the rule of the Governor and the Lieutenant Governor is there for almost five years. ''This seems not to be a good sign for any state or union territory in a democratic country,'' he said.

