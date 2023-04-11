Punjab CM dedicates Guru Tegh Bahadur museum to people in Anandpur Sahib

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday dedicated the recently renovated Guru Tegh Bahadur Sikh museum to people as he exhorted them to uphold and emulate the high ideals of secularism and humanitarianism embodied by the ninth Sikh Guru. Addressing a gathering after inspecting the ongoing work at Panj Pyara park, he said the ninth guru of Sikhs, who founded the holy town of Anandpur Sahib, was an epitome of socialism and secularism as he sacrificed his life for the sake of preserving human rights in the country, according to an official release. Mann urged people to imbibe the spirit of self-sacrifice preached and practised by 'Hind Di Chaadar', Guru Tegh Bahadur, who laid down his life to safeguard the freedom of worship besides upholding the human and secular values. He said the 'bani of Guru Tegh Bahadur, which is included in the Guru Granth Sahib, preaches the message of oneness of mankind, universal brotherhood, righteousness, valour and compassion, which need to be followed by one and all.

"Guru ji's supreme sacrifice as protector of 'dharma' was unparalleled in the history of mankind and stands out as an example for humanity," he said.

This museum is a humble tribute to this great Sikh Guru who made unparalleled sacrifices to uphold the value of righteousness, truth and freedom of faith, Mann said. It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that this museum has been rededicated to the people after equipping it with latest technology and audio-visual presentation of its content, he said.

Earlier, the museum showcased Guru Sahib's life and teachings only through paintings displayed on its walls, devoid of any light effects and audio-visual presentation. However, Mann said the upgradation and renovation work of the museum gathered pace during last year and had been completed now at a cost of nearly Rs 2 crore.

The museum now portrays its content showcasing the teachings and the supreme sacrifice made by the Guru for the protection of religion in chronological manner with the latest technology projection system using 2D motion and animation videos, synchronised lighting and running commentary. He said a mobile app has also been developed with which a visitor can watch and listen to the videos and commentary using his/her mobile phone. This renovated hi-tech museum will apprise visitors and pilgrims about the history replete with sacrifices and motivate the youth for preservation of invaluable heritage.

Slamming the Akali leadership for allegedly ignoring the development of the sacred cities, Mann said though SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had always made tall claims but had not done anything tangible for the development of these cities. He said due to the "misdeed" of the Akali leadership, people of the state had shown them the door by trouncing them. The Badals had given paramount importance to their own vested interests by ignoring the state and its people, he alleged.

Mann further claimed that traditional political parties were envious of him because they are not able to digest that the son of a common man is governing the state effectively. He said the people of the state have routed out the traditional political parties because of their "anti-people and anti-Punjab stance". "These parties and their leaders have always promoted their own progeny but the people of the state have elected those from the common families to serve them," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)