Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russian forces press offensive in east

Russian forces pounded front lines in eastern Ukraine, with Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin saying more than 80% of the long-besieged city of Bakhmut had been seized. BATTLEFIELD

* Russia is ready to introduce electronic military draft papers for the first time in its history to make it harder for men to avoid the draft. * Nearly 8,500 civilians are confirmed to have been killed in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a U.N. body said, with many thousands more unverified deaths still feared.

* Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports. POLITICS/DIPLOMACY

* The Kremlin said that Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich had been caught red-handed spying after Washington designated him "wrongfully detained". * Facing up to a quarter of a century in jail on treason charges he denies, Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza told a Moscow court his trial recalled one of Josef Stalin's show trials in the 1930s.

* Ukraine is seeking a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, believing India should be more involved in resolving the war. ECONOMY

* Russia may see a sharply wider budget deficit and a smaller current account surplus this year, while global isolation and lower energy revenues dampen economic growth for years to come, the International Monetary Fund said. QUOTES

"The enemy (Russia) switched to so-called scorched earth tactics from Syria. It is destroying buildings and positions with air strikes and artillery fire." - Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's ground forces, on the situation in Bakhmut. "You and I know that there is in fact a tendency to always blame everything on Russia. It is, in general, a disease." - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on leak of U.S. intelligence documents.

IN-DEPTH STORIES * ANALYSIS-Western curbs on Russian oil products redraw global shipping map

* INSIGHT-Ukraine's tech entrepreneurs fight war on a different front * ANALYSIS-Russia's military production, state splurge ease sanctions pain (Compiled by Reuters editors)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)