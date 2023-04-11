Left Menu

Amit Shah to visit West Bengal on April 14, 15

Union Minister Amit Shah will visit West Bengal on April 14 and 15 as part of ongoing preparations for Lok Sabha elections 2024. He is slated to address a public rally in Birbhum and hold meetings.

Amit Shah to visit West Bengal on April 14, 15
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Amit Shah will visit West Bengal on April 14 and 15 as part of ongoing preparations for Lok Sabha elections 2024. He is slated to address a public rally in Birbhum and hold meetings. As per a party source, "Home Minister Amit Shah will visit West Bengal on 14th and 15th April. He will address a public rally in Birbhum, hold organisational meetings on 14th April. He will also visit Dakshineswar Temple on Bengali New Year that is on 15th April."

"There will be organisational meetings to discuss the ongoing ground campaigning for upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024. Also, he will review the government policies' reach to beneficiaries", source added. Shah will visit Bengal at a time when the party is looking to strengthen its organisational machinery ahead of the panchayat election. But the ruling Trinamool Congress declined to attach much importance to the visit. (ANI)

